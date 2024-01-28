Why is ‘Deadpool 3’s official, very in-character new synopsis a cause of concern?

Deadpool 3 is very much going the path of Spider-Man: No Way Home — the onslaught of leaks has seriously hampered the film’s potential to surprise viewers. But a newly revealed synopsis by Marvel Studios does establish the fear that the Merc with a Mouth is destined to give The Marvels a run for its money — which is not at all as nice as it sounds.

Recommended Videos

Unless you are one of the rare Marvel folks who outright fell in love with The Marvels the moment it set its foot on Disney Plus, you are like me — aware that it was nothing but a filler film only there to usher in the X-Men reality.

Now, we all knew that Deadpool 3 will connect to that alternate reality where Monica Rambeau is stuck in. As the MCU smartly set down the foundation of the X-Men residing in a completely different universe, seemingly dumping the need to figure out how the mutants existed (especially someone like Deadpool) in the original timeline but were never heard of, Wade Wilson’s proper foray into the core Marvel franchise was expected to establish a metaphorical bridge of sorts to make it possible for the X-Men to join to main Earth when the need arises.

But as stated above, Marvel Studios’ synopsis for the film in Japan has me sprouting more grey hair and biting what is left of my misshapen nails.

Marvel Studios Japan has shared a new synopsis for ‘DEADPOOL 3’:



“That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?” pic.twitter.com/HRCsHSSmrJ — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) January 28, 2024

While “f******* irresponsible hero Deadpool” had me giddy with relief that our foul-mouthed chaotic anti-hero won’t be shedding his personality any time soon, the words that he “will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?” left me reeling.

“Change” the history of the MCU? “With Wolverine?” Is this hinting at Deadpool tinkering with the OG MCU timeline and somehow stuffing in all the selected X-Men into it just because the studio has shown a shocking inability to carry a whole wide multiverse where different stories take place in a variety of realities?

Because if this is going to be the ultimate plot Deadpool 3 plans to roll out, it will be repeating The Marvels’ purpose and be even more disappointing in the process — be a filler film that does nothing to augment Pool’s story and was only created to somehow slot the needed X-Men in Earth-616.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Aren’t we already making peace with the fact that the film will be teeming with Deadpool variants, the TVA hounding the OG Wade Wilson, Jennifer Garner back as Elektra, Channing Tatum’s cameo as Gambit, the near-constant promises of Taylor Swift’s presence, more X-Men, the presence of an unexpected hybrid Omega Red, hints of Illuminati being present, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Wanda of 838, the debut of Echo endangering Deadpool 3’s future… and so much more that is rumored/witnessed/leaked about the film? The chances of so much going on in the film going marvelously amazing or horribly wrong were already enough to give us heart palpitations…

…but getting Deadpool after more than five long here only for him to be used to slot the X-Men into the core MCU timeline? Marvel hasn’t exactly been showering us with good things lately and if the studio is taking something priceless like Pool to tarnish him with its ill-fated plans — I think I speak for the entire fandom that it will be a betrayal no one will be willing to forgive.