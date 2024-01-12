We may know exactly when we can expect our first look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in ‘Deadpool 3’

Now that Echo‘s been and gone, the unfortunate truth is that we have a long time to wait until the next live-action Marvel Studios release comes our way. But at least it should be worth the six-month withdrawal: the next MCU project you won’t want to miss is Deadpool 3, coming this July 26.

So with it swiftly approaching just half a year until the Merc with the Mouth’s long-awaited franchise debut hit theaters, fans are getting antsy for a trailer. Especially as everyone’s chomping at the bit to get our first taste of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in action. We’ve been waiting 24 years now to see the Australian icon don that yellow and blue suit — if you keep stalling too much longer, Marvel, the fandom might just break out into a very Logan-like berserker rage.

Thankfully, it looks as if a trailer is in the works, and our first glimpse at Jackman in the classic Wolverine get-up is coming our way… if only we can just keep it together for four more weeks. According to reported information that’s gaining a lot of excitement on socials, the first Deadpool 3 trailer is all set to debut during Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The X-Men reunion we’ve waited 15 years for might be mere weeks away

Image via 20th Century Fox

In other words, we could be in for the perfect Valentine’s week treat with this initial look at Reynolds and Jackman’s real-life bromance playing out on screen, for the first time since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Just some footage of these two doing their thing alone would no doubt break the internet, but the DP3 trailer has the power to truly reach stratospheric levels if it decides to spoil one of its many poorly concealed cameos at the same time — would a sneaky hint at Taylor Swift as Dazzler be so bad?

Again, this is just rumored intel at this point, so don’t write the date in your calendar just yet, but it has to be said that this would make a lot of sense. Marvel has a habit of dropping trailers during the Super Bowl — with the last two years unveiling new promos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, for example.

Then again, those two were both May movies, whereas DP3 comes out in the summer. So there is a chance Marvel will be cruel and test our patience even more. Considering this is the only MCU movie release of 2024, however, then the studio would do well to raise the hype for it as early as it can to ensure Deadpool 3 can single-handedly turn the franchise’s recent ill fortunes around. If there’s anyone that can handle that job it’s everyone’s two favorite mutants. They are, as Wolverine might say, the best at what they do.