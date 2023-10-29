‘She’s a very fun hang’: ‘Deadpool 3’ director appreciates being welcomed into Taylor Swift’s inner circle, but still won’t confirm that cameo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is known – some may even say famed – for its leaps of logic in trying to tie things together that may or may not even be there, but you don’t have to put your brain into overdrive to reach the conclusion that Taylor Swift is almost certainly a part of Deadpool 3 in some capacity.

The singer and current destroyer of box office milestones has been close friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for a long time, and the timing is nothing if not coincidental that Shawn Levy has been spotted out and about with both Swift and her A-list entourage on numerous occasions since he first called action on the hotly-anticipated R-rated threequel.

Then, when you factor in his repeated refusal to confirm or deny that she’ll pop up for a guest appearance at some point, it’s reasonable to assume that it’s going to be a lot more of a shock if she isn’t involved as an onscreen participant, regardless of whether it’s a one-second gag or a full-fledged scene.

Image via 20th Century Fox

When questioned by People on his newfound association with the leader of the Swifties, Deadpool 3 didn’t even cross Levy’s mind as he instead reflected on earning some long-overdue cool points from his kids.

“She’s a very fun hang. You have to understand, my daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24, so Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives. So when she asked me to be in the video for All Too Well, and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life.”

Another non-answer, then, but placing a bet on Swift swinging by Deadpool 3 is about as sure a thing as it gets in the unpredictable world of the MCU and its endless cameos.