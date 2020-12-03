Daredevil Rights Have Officially Reverted Back To Marvel Studios

Last week, Daredevil fans threw their weight behind one last campaign to have the story prematurely abandoned by Netflix when they canceled the show continued by Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige’s outfit are now in control of the rights, but despite the movement gaining the support of Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio and reaching trending status on Twitter, supporters currently face an anxious wait to see what happens next.

Feige was reportedly a big fan of the show, and the studio chief always has his finger on the pulse of popular culture, so he’ll no doubt be fully aware of the campaign. However, it still remains to be seen if Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio will renew their epic rivalry as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though we know that there would be huge backlash if either role was recast.

Of course, Matt Murdock was once rumored to appear in Spider-Man 3 as Peter Parker’s lawyer, but that looks to have been thrown out of the window now that the multiverse is set to be the driving force behind the story, and as much as certain sections of the fanbase would love to believe otherwise, Marvel regaining the rights to Daredevil weeks after the web-slinging sequel started shooting is nothing more than a coincidence.

While it’s true that Deadpool 3 has shown that Marvel Studios are happy to continue stories that started elsewhere, the Merc with a Mouth had the benefit of an A-list star in the lead, over $1.5 billion at the box office and a penchant for breaking the fourth wall working in his favor. In any case, though Daredevil might not even return to the MCU for a few years, when he does, you can guarantee that the calls for Cox and D’Onofrio to come back won’t have quietened down in the slightest.