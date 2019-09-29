Charlie Cox’s Daredevil May Be Peter’s Lawyer In Spider-Man 3

Now that Spider-Man is officially back in the MCU, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Even better yet, they can start thinking about the web-slinger’s future movies instead of dwelling on the “will they or won’t they all be friends” drama of the Sony/Disney feud.

Spider-Man 3, with a tentative release date of July 2021, is definitely giving us plenty of time to theorize, hope and dream. If you’re like me though and you were introduced to Matt Murdock and Daredevil in 1989 with the release of Trial of the Incredible Hulk, you’ll love what we’re about to tell you – so get ready.

Remember how Mysterio outed Peter as the hero at the end of Far From Home? Well, it’s obvious the teenager is going to need some help. Legal, at the very least, and apparently, he may be calling on Mr. Murdock for assistance, as sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and that the real Mandarin will show up in Shang-Chi – have revealed that Marvel is hoping that Daredevil star Charlie Cox will return to reprise the role.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s interesting though is that we’ve also been told this isn’t set in stone just yet and instead, Marvel may call upon She-Hulk – or at least, her alter-ego, Jennifer Walters – to be Spidey’s lawyer instead, following her debut in the upcoming Disney Plus show. They haven’t decided on who they’ll go with but apparently, they’re leaning towards Daredevil at the moment.

Personally, though, as a lifelong Hulk fan, having She-Hulk represent Spider-Man 30+ years after seeing Murdock become the Incredible Hulk’s lawyer in Trial of the Incredible Hulk would be amazing and I’d definitely be there opening night to see the pic. Not that I wouldn’t if they went with Matt Murdock, mind you.

Tell us, though, who would you rather have as Peter’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3? Sound off down below and let us know.