Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Spider-Man Staying In The MCU

Today is a good day for Marvel lovers as Spider-Man is officially staying put and will not, it turns out, be leaving the MCU, after all. It looked like a permanent shift there for a while, with Sony and Disney publicly ending their partnership, but the two studios have now hashed out an agreement that allows for Tom Holland’s web-slinger to feature in at least two more Marvel flicks and first up is Spider-Man 3, coming in July 2021.

Spidey fans are going crazy over the news, too, as social media is bursting with ecstatic reactions from those who can’t believe their luck. Here are just a sprinkling of some of the most memorable:

Me reading the new Sony and Marvel Spider-Man news #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/4nKzf6NHLY — Mystics SZN #RunItBack (@DBirdHoops) September 27, 2019

Even Goofy’s happy that Spidey’s back with the Disney family.

The Spider-Man fans finding out the good news pic.twitter.com/9k8rASDbBV — Allison the Disney Diva #bpp #brookcon (@Daviesallison1A) September 27, 2019

We did it, guys.

PETER PARKER IS COMING BACK TO THE MCU! WE GOT SPIDER-MAN BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/UPZCKEqRBm — emily (fan acc) (@starksyndrome) September 27, 2019

As Tobey Maguire might put it…

Marvel and Sony come to an agreement and Spider-Man is back in the MCU!! #SpiderMan #Marvel pic.twitter.com/aLA6cJMKCO — William D'Angelo (@TrunksWD) September 27, 2019

Just in case you hadn’t got the message yet – Spider-Man’s back in the MCU.

SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN IS BACK IN THE MCU SPIDER-MAN — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) September 27, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spider-Man 3 coming in less than two years? Yes, please!

2021 is shaping up to be the best year of our lives, as Spider-Man 3 makes four MCU movies and TV shows coming our way in just 12 months!

2021 Shang-Chi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spider-Man 3

Thor Love & Thunder

WandaVision

Loki

What If…?

Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/WO7zNpYN4Y — David ⚡️ (@DavidXlV) September 27, 2019

This is really exciting and all, but do we remember the shocking ending of Far From Home? Now we’ll have to actually see what happens next and how Peter’s life is destroyed by Mysterio’s actions.

me excited spider-man is back and staying in the mcu vs me remembering how far from home ended. pic.twitter.com/NhwXgrzV88 — 🎈🕸𖤍ϟ⍟.ale.ⴵ✵ᗢ🕸 (@captchalamet) September 27, 2019

This new deal means that as well as his MCU appearances, Holland will also show up in Sony’s own Marvel movies, too. So it’s really not out of the question that he could appear in Venom 2. Plus, there’s that mystery second MCU film to consider as well. A team-up or crossover of some sort? All we can saw for sure right now is that we’ve got a lot of Spider-Man coming our way over the next few years and fans have certainly got the best of both worlds.