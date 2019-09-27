Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Appear In Two More MCU Films

As Thanos might say, balance has been restored to the Marvel universe. Webheads were left weeping when it was revealed over the summer that Spider-Man had been removed from the MCU following a breakdown of negotiations between Sony and Disney. However, this morning it was confirmed that a new deal has been made for Marvel Studios to produce Spider-Man 3, due to be released in July 2021.

A big part of this news that’s being overlooked, though, is that Variety’s report which broke the announcement specifies that this fresh deal will allow Tom Holland’s wall-crawler to appear in one other MCU movie. We don’t have any idea which film this will be at present, but it seems likely that it’ll be some sort of team-up flick – as per Peter Parker’s roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There aren’t any team-ups on the horizon in Phase 4, however, so it’s possible that Holland could merely turn up for a cameo in another hero’s movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks to have a few crossovers already, for example, what with Scarlet Witch confirmed and Quicksilver and Namor rumored. Alternatively, it could also be fun for Spidey to swing by Thor: Love and Thunder or Captain Marvel 2.

As far as we currently know, it’s just these two films and then that’s it for Holland in the MCU. However, Sony seems to have big plans for him in their own Marvel franchise. After all, Kevin Feige’s quip in his statement on the news, that Spidey is “the only hero with the power to cross cinematic universes” makes clear that he’ll still appear in the Venom-verse movies.

Tell us, though, how excited are you for more Spider-Man in the MCU? And what do you think this second film could be? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.