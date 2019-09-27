Spider-Man Returning To The MCU As Sony And Disney Strike New Deal

Though Joker may be taking most of the spotlight right now when it comes to comic book movies, and fans are still poring over each and every frame of Avengers: Endgame, the internet is still very much reeling from the Sony and Disney split last month, which means they’ll no longer collaborate on Spider-Man, effectively kicking the Web-Head out of the MCU.

It was a real gut-punch for Spidey fans, with many feeling that Tom Holland was the best live-action incarnation of Peter Parker thus far. But in some rather shocking news, Deadline is now reporting that the two parties have kissed and made up, reaching a new deal today that’ll bring Spider-Man back into the MCU.

Details are still coming in, but according to the outlet, Sony and Disney will work together on Spider-Man 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021. As part of this new deal, the hero will also show up in one additional MCU film, though which one it’ll be is unclear at the moment.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.” “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” said Sony’s Amy Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Again, the specifics of this new deal are still coming to light, but apparently, Spider-Man 3 will finish the trilogy that began with Homecoming and wrap up Peter Parker’s time in the MCU in a satisfying fashion in the event that he’s not able to continue on in a suitable capacity. It’s also been said that most of the cast from the first two movies are expected to return, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau.

According to ComicBook.com, this won’t be Holland’s last outing as Spidey, just that the film will help “wrap up his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” As the outlet explains:

This could allow these characters to continue on in their own franchise separate from the MCU, without having the sudden and jarring disconnect established by events like the Blip from Avengers: Endgame and J. Jonah Jameson’s outing in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

That makes sense and while the future for Peter Parker on the big screen beyond Spider-Man 3 is still a bit hazy, we’re just thrilled that Marvel will now get the chance to properly conclude his MCU adventure and give the fans what they so desperately want.