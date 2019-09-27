Spider-Man 3 To Release As An MCU Movie In July 2021

Spidey fans can rejoice today as Disney and Sony have, after seemingly endless negotiations, agreed to make a third Spider-Man film that’s set in the MCU. The movie, which has been slated for release on July 16th, 2021, will complete the arc for the wall-crawler that began with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued through this past summer’s blockbuster hit, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Of note, however, is that this deal is only for one more Spidey film and is apparently being done so that audiences don’t have to deal with Peter Parker’s awkward and sudden exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although the announcement is for a single production, it doesn’t preclude the possibility of Spider-Man popping up again in the future.

Moreover, all the principal cast are said to be returning, as well as mega producer Kevin Feige, who was rumored to be too busy to come back. This was a major contributing factor in the split between Disney and Sony, apparently (though he’s not too busy to dip his toes into the Star Wars universe!)

In fact, Feige weighed in on the announcement earlier today, expressing his excitement that the Web-head will get another chapter in the MCU, stating:

I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.

This is a telling statement and could hold the key for Spidey leaving the MCU behind. Given that the franchise is introducing the concept of a multiverse, this would allow the filmmakers to seamlessly transition Spider-Man out of a prominent position and then, Sony would be able to make standalone stories featuring the character, while the MCU can continue without having to explain a Spider-shaped hole in its continuity.

Everyone from Jeremy Renner to Todd McFarlane have added their two cents to the discussion and there are many different opinions. But all things considered, this seems to be a compromise that’s going to work for all parties and leave the future wide and bright for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.