Sony Reportedly Developing Solo Movie For Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

If you’ve seen Spider-Man: Far From Home – and given that it made over $1 billion, we imagine you have – then you’re likely aware that Peter Park’s clash with Quentin Beck resulted in the latter’s apparent demise. But given that the MCU has a thing for characters faking their own death, it’s entirely possible that we haven’t seen the last of Mysterio – even if when he returns, it may not be in the MCU.

Of course, the most obvious way Jake Gyllenhaal’s villain could be seen again is that his death was staged. After all, he is a master of illusions, so that definitely seems likely. At least, until you remember that the Far From Home writers already thought of that and in what was no doubt an attempt to discourage such speculation, they gave E.D.I.T.H. some dialogue to reassure Peter and the audience that Beck’s death was real.

But once you also remember that the AI had previously been in Quentin’s possession, it’s not hard to imagine him tampering with the tech, causing it to tell Spidey whatever Mysterio wanted him to hear. Regardless, it definitely sounds like the villain is still out there as we’re hearing today that Sony are developing a solo movie for him, with Gyllenhaal on board to return.

Check Out These Unused Mysterio Designs From Spider-Man: Far From Home 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill will be starring in The Batman, a She-Hulk show was in development and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, all of which have since been confirmed – the studio is hot on the idea of doing a solo outing for Quentin Beck. One that wouldn’t involve Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, from what we understand.

Details beyond that remain unclear, and it’s important to stress that they’re just “developing” the project right now. That means there’s always a chance that they won’t be able to crack the script, or run into some other problem and drop the idea. But for the moment, at least, we’re told that they want to make it happen. And given that this comes from the same sources who also told us that Marvel has big plans for Ghost Rider in the MCU before the Hulu show had been cancelled (which was very likely due to those aforementioned plans), we have no reason to doubt them.

As for how exactly Mysterio would return, that’s still a bit unclear, but given that this is a character who prides himself on being able to deceive others, we can’t imagine it would be too difficult for some crafty writers to figure out a way to bring him back.