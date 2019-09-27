Kevin Feige Teases That Spider-Man Will Appear In Sony’s Marvel Universe

Today, Marvel fans’ prayers were answered, as it’s been announced that Spider-Man is staying in the MCU following Sony and Disney managing to reach a new agreement. Since the previous bout of negotiations fell through, we’ve been hearing about how Tom Holland would move over to Sony’s Venom-verse instead. Even though he’s now back in Marvel Studios’ house, however, it sounds like the wall-crawler will still be swinging by Sony’s neck of the woods, too.

Variety broke the thrilling news this morning, along with statements from both Sony’s Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. It’s the latter’s words that are the most illuminating, though, as Feige jokes of Spidey developing a new power that’ll allow him to appear in both Marvel and Sony’s movies.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Check Out These Unused Mysterio Designs From Spider-Man: Far From Home 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This makes sense from a negotiation standpoint. Presumably, Disney got the financial settlement they wanted, but Sony got the benefit of keeping Spider-Man in their own films. We’d previously heard that Sony was asking for Marvel to fold Venom into the MCU. Judging by Feige’s words, it doesn’t appear that he’s gone for that, but it seems like both studios are happy to share the same iteration of the character – a situation that’s unique in the history of superhero movies.

We Got This Covered has been informed by sources that it’s unlikely Peter Parker will show in Venom 2 but that Sony will hold back this much-anticipated team-up for Venom 3. It remains to be seen if that’ll end up being the case, but either way, Tom Holland is definitely going to be appearing in some of the studio’s Spider-Man spinoffs.