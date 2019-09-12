Suffice it to say, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for fans of Spider-Man. In short, Tom Holland’s iteration of the web-head was booted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe much earlier than expected. Though all of the specifics haven’t been made public, the whole thing basically came down to money following the massive success that was Far From Home. Whether you side with Sony or Disney is up to you, but I think neither is without fault in this situation.

More recently, we’ve seen reports surface saying that talks between the two studios aren’t dead, as there may be hope for them to come to a new deal. If they were to shake hands, then we could see Spider-Man remain an Avenger and continue being allowed to make mention of his late mentor, Tony Stark. If not, he’s going to keep his trap shut while feeling nostalgic, but at least he’d be able to crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom.

According to our trusted sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was developing a She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel show well before they were officially announced – the two parties are still talking and the current deal on the table is apparently for Disney to get 30% of Spider-Man. However, the agreement does ask that Venom be part of the MCU. At the moment, however, it’s unclear if the Mouse House is willing to accept the terms.

Personally, I don’t think it’s right to paint Sony as the devil in this situation because no one knows the entirety of what’s gone on behind closed doors. In fact, people like Todd McFarlane and even Tom Holland have voiced their support for said studio, with the lead actor himself saying:

“I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Filmmaker and comic book writer Kevin Smith, meanwhile, isn’t as confident in Sony’s ability to handle the franchise. Here’s what he had to add to the discussion:

“I don’t know, man, I saw Amazing Spider-Man 2. I don’t think they know what they’re doing at all over there.”

No matter what transpires, we’ll keep you posted on whatever Spider-Man news breaks. That said, be sure to pick up Far From Home when it arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on October 1st.