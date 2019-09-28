Disney CEO Says The Spider-Man Feud With Sony Is Over

At this point, I’m pretty sure True Believers are just beginning to towel off after dancing in the streets for the past few hours. Basically, a peace treaty of sorts had been brokered between Disney and Sony, thereby bringing the Cold War concerning the cinematic rights to Spider-Man to an end.

If you’ve been keeping up with the situation, then you already know all that’s transpired. Still, it’s nice getting reassurances of how fears of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man not being able to make mention of Tony Stark have been put to bed.

Offering up the comforting words was that of Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO for The Walt Disney Company, saying the following on Twitter:

“Disney-Sony @SpiderMan feud ends. Kevin Feige to produce sequel!!!

This certainly warms my heart! Thank you @Sony!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re someone who needs to be brought up to speed, the Kevin Feige reference he made was in regard to there being at least one more solo Spider-Man movie to take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to that awesomeness, Peter Parker will guest star in an unnamed Marvel picture sometime soon.

Still, it should be pointed out that Spidey’s stay in the MCU won’t exactly be permanent. After those two obligations are fulfilled, then it’s entirely possible the wall-crawler will be the exclusive property of Sony. As such, there’s already chatter saying Feige and friends are concocting a way to write Peter out of the MCU when the time comes. But on the plus side, that likely means Tom Holland will get to crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Spider-Man 3, or whatever it winds up being called, arrives in theaters on July 16th, 2021.