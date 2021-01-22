Here’s How Chris Evans Could Look As HYDRA Cap In Doctor Strange 2

Production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been halted after England tightened Coronavirus restrictions once more, but at least we’ve got the constant reams of speculation surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel to tide us over until cameras start rolling again.

The entire premise of the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo outing is based around the idea of alternate realities, meaning that literally anything is possible. As such, we’ve heard no shortage of rumors that countless names from the past, present and future of the world’s biggest franchise will appear, and Chris Evans was a regular candidate being floated long before news broke that he’d entered talks to return as Steve Rogers in at least one future project.

On paper, Multiverse of Madness seems like the ideal place for him to make a comeback, too. Not only could it journey into one of Avengers: Endgame‘s fragmented timelines without compromising his happy ending, but a more recent line of theorizing has put forward the notion of the actor showing up as Secret Empire’s HYDRA-affiliated version of Cap. Now, some few fan art from Yadvender Singh Rana imagines how the 39 year-old might look as the multiverse’s Captain Hydra, and you can check it out below.

All we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be pivotal to the story, and might even end up being revealed as the villain of the piece. The only MCU newbie to have been announced for the cast, meanwhile, is Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. Again, there’s been a ton of speculation, but trying to predict specifics about a project that’s going to pride itself on unpredictability is a fool’s game, especially when we’re still fourteen months away from the March 2022 release date.