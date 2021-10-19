Here’s Every MCU Hero The Hulk Has Never Met

The Hulk is one of those characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is so beloved, we think about the character in our memory as having tagged along for every single adventure. That is far from the case, however, since there have been stretches in the MCU’s Infinity Saga where he is either absent altogether or only half himself — that is to say, only able to be either the hulk or Bruce Banner, but not able to switch back and forth.

Indeed, at the end of 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron the character is unable to transform back into Bruce Banner and remains the green monster as he takes off in a jet headed for space. From there, the big guy was absent for a grueling five movies, not gracing the silver screen again until 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

So it’s no wonder that the Hulk has missed out on meeting quite a few heroes from the MCU over the years. If you really want to nerd out on the relationships in the Marvel movies, check out this list we compiled below of all the characters the Hulk has never met, per Looper. Some of these characters are more obscure, so we took the liberty of also naming what MCU film or show they appear in. Take a look:

The Warriors Three (Thor)

Sif (Thor)

The Howling Commandos (Captain America)

John Walker AKA US Agent (The Falcon and Winter Soldier)

Battlestar (The Falcon and Winter Soldier)

Yelena (Black Widow)

Red Guardian (Black Widow)

Adult Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Yondu (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Peggy Carter (Captain America)

Sylvie (Loki)

Isaiah Bradley (The Falcon and Winter Soldier)

Xialing (Shang Chi)

Ying Nan (Shang Chi)

Monica Rambeau (WandaVision)

What Marvel characters do you want the Hulk to meet next time he smashes into theaters?