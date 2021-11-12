Here’s Everything New To Disney Plus This Weekend

It’s Disney Plus Day, so the Mouse House’s streaming platform is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the second anniversary of its launch. As well as constant new announcements of upcoming projects dropping throughout the day, a range of unmissable fresh content arrives on the service this Friday, November 12. Ranging from Marvel movies to Dwayne Johnson vehicles to a reboot of a classic franchise.

Two major recent releases make their streaming premieres today – namely, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, starring The Rock and Emily Blunt. MCU fans will also want to check out the latest Marvel Studios: Assembled special, which dives behind the scenes of Shang-Chi, as well as the big Marvel panel that’ll be dropping on the site later today.

Meanwhile, Home Sweet Home Alone, Disney’s relaunch of Fox’s iconic Christmas comedy movie series, lands this Friday. Then there’s fan-favorite flick Enchanted finally making its D+ debut. Also, lookout for a new Simpsons short and more episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Check out the stacked full list of new additions this weekend below:

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Jungle Cruise”

“Home Sweet Home Alone”

“Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye”

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special

“Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett”

“The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

“Entrelazados”

“Enchanted”

“Spin”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (season two)

“Fancy Nancy” (season three)

“Olaf Presents” (series of shorts)

“Ciao Alberto” (short)

“The Simpsons In Plusaversary” (short)

Assorted collection of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

As an additional treat, Disney Plus is launching IMAX Enhanced versions of select Marvel movies from this Friday, as well. Though not every single MCU entry has received the treatment, at least half of them have. This feature allows viewers to see up to 26% more picture in select scenes, as provided by IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio (1:90:1). Here’s every IMAX enchanted film that’s now available:

“Iron Man” (2008)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

“Black Panther” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” (2018)

“Captain Marvel” (2019)

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

“Black Widow” (2021)

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” (2021)

Remember, Disney Plus is likewise hosting a major discount this weekend, which allows new subscribers and former users without a currently active account to get their first month for just $1.99. The offer ends this Sunday, November 14.