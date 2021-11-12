You Can Watch Shang-Chi For Just $1.99 On Disney Plus Right Now—Here’s How

Happy Disney Plus Day! This November 12 marks two years to the day since the House of Mouse launched its streaming platform, and it’s laying out all the stops to mark its two-year anniversary. Among the many treats dropping on the service today is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with the Marvel blockbuster available to stream for all subscribers at no extra cost.

But if you’ve yet to take the plunge and sign up to Disney Plus, then now is the best time to do so, as the platform is hosting an amazing deal that lasts for just this weekend. If you’re either a newbie or an eligible former user without a current active membership, and you sign up this weekend – before Sunday, November 14 – you can get your first month of Disney Plus for just $1.99. From then on, it’ll go up to the standard $7.99 charge.

The deal only applies to the regular D+ subscription as no discounts have been announced in conjunction with the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, which continues to be $13.99 per month. Again, this offer extends until the end of the week, but you might want to make use of it ASAP to stay up to date with all the D+ Day celebrations coming today, including a couple of Pixar and Marvel panels that will unveil all kinds of teases at upcoming projects.

The second movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as the titular kung-fu master who is drawn back into the sphere of his immortal crime boss father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), and ends up on a globe-trotting adventure in order to stop him from unwittingly unleashing an ancient evil on the world. Awkafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang and Sir Ben Kingsley co-star.

To watch Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings now, sign up to Disney Plus.