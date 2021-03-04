Here’s How Gal Gadot Could’ve Looked As Kitana In Mortal Kombat Movie

Simon McQuoid’s upcoming movie based on NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat is full of iconic characters from the franchise, but there are several obvious omissions that audiences are still waiting to hear more about. One of these, of course, is the smooth-talking Johnny Cage. As a central member of Lord Raiden’s hand-picked champions of Earthrealm, his complete absence from any promotional material or confirmed cast listings has prompted most to surmise that the fictional movie star has been dropped for reasons currently unknown.

Neither McQuoid nor producer Todd Garner have addressed the topic in interviews, leading many to reach the consensus that Lewis Tan’s Cole Young is intended to fill the same or a similar role. Of course, Kitana, the adopted daughter (not by choice) of Outworld’s tyrannical ruler Shao Kahn, is another popular fan favorite that the filmmakers have neglected to mention.

More on that in just a moment, but for now, you can check out artist BossLogic’s vision of how Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot could look as the kickass Edenian Princess in the gallery down below.

As for whether Kitana will ultimately make the cut, we can only assume so. Last month’s trailer already confirmed, after all, that Mileena, a sadistic clone of the former, will be present and played by Sisi Stringer, and it’d make little sense to include her and not the real deal, so to speak. That begs the question, then, of why Kitana has yet to receive any exposure whatsoever.

Sadly, we don’t have an answer to give, though one explanation could be that she simply only has a minor role in what could turn out to be an ongoing series, presuming next month’s adaptation proves to be a hit at the box office. Expect all to be revealed when Mortal Kombat releases on April 16th.