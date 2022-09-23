Here’s how and when to watch ‘Blonde’ in theaters and streaming

After months and months of anticipation, Blonde is finally coming to theaters and streaming. If you have been living under a rock, Blonde is the new film featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, and rather than it being a biographical film, Blonde portrays a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, where it received a 14-minute standing ovation.

The film, which was directed by Andrew Dominik – who directed Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford along with two episodes of Mindhunter – has been getting a mixed critical reception with its Rotten Tomatoes score split right at 50%. So when will audiences be able to make up their minds about the film themselves? Let’s take a look at when Blonde will land in theaters as well as how and when you can watch it at home on streaming.

When will Blonde release in theaters and when will it come to streaming?

Photo via Netflix

There is good news, you can already go and watch Blonde as it is currently in theaters with a limited release beginning on Sept. 23, 2022. As for streaming, the film will be released on Netflix soon as well, beginning on Sept. 28, 2022. The film — in addition to starring Ana de Armas — also features Bobby Cannavale who might be best known for his role in Vinyl, as Marilyn’s second husband, baseball player Joe DiMaggio. Adrien Brody, who might be best known for his role in The Pianist, also plays a role in the film. Brody plays Arthur Miller, the playwright, and Marilyn Monroe’s third husband. In addition to those actors, the film also features Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, Caspar Phillipson, Garret Dillahunt, and Scoot McNairy.

The film has been controversial for a time, as before it was officially released it was rumored and subsequently announced that the film would receive an NC-17 rating. The film has apparently gotten that rating after adapting a sexual assault scene that was already in the source material. It is, as of writing, unclear exactly how the film will play for audiences when it does finally have its wide release soon.

Catch Blonde as it is in theaters now and will be making its way to screens at home on Netflix.