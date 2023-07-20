Here’s how to help the striking writers and actors

Confused about what's going on? Want to know how you can help? Here's a handy guide that might answer some questions for you.

With the joint writer-slash-actor strike well underway, it’s become increasingly clear that the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America have a long fight ahead of them. Though the two organizations boast some notable names among their membership rolls, the vast majority of these unions are rank-and-file members struggling to get by in expensive cities like New York or Los Angeles. And that’s become a problem; with the cost of living crisis far out-of-hand in these areas, the industry can barely support itself as a valid career field.

Something had to give. Unfortunately, it looks like that “something” wasn’t higher wages and better job security. It’s been almost three months since the writers strike first began, and it shows no signs of being resolved anytime soon. The fact of the matter is, no one wants this strike to stretch on for longer than it needs to (although that point-of-no-return came some time ago, when the AMPTP refused to negotiate in good faith). The best way to get things done quickly is by supporting the strikes, so that the AMPTP sees the public supports the protestors and that the strikers won’t be going anywhere. As the strike stretches on, you might have questions about how to support the striking workers as they picket. Well, have no fear: this guide should help you out.

What’s the AMPTP?

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is a trade association negotiating on behalf of some of Hollywood’s major studios. Three of the major creative unions in Hollywood operate by contract with the AMPTP; these contracts facilitate the production of pretty much all of the bigger movies in the industry. No contract means a strike can be called. Outside of this zone of influence, there are independent studios that do not work under the AMPTP’s purview. This includes studios like A24, which is why SAG-AFTRA has been handing out permits, known as “interim agreements” — which essentially state that the independent studio will agree to whatever terms the guilds hash out — to film those productions.

Three of the major creative unions involved in this include the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). They’re all pretty self-explanatory: the DGA covers directors, the WGA covers screenwriters, and SAG covers actors. Everyone who works on a major production in these capacities must be a union member (thanks to a long history that’s outside the scope of this article). Note that there’s nothing barring someone from being in multiple unions if they’re a multi-hyphenate director-actor-writer.

Though the DGA leadership took a deal with the AMPTP, averting a directors strike, the WGA was unable to reach a deal with the AMPTP in May, prompting a strike on behalf of Hollywood’s writers. SAG followed with their own strike earlier this month. Both guilds have concerns about the role AI will play in future productions, streaming residuals, and many other issues plaguing the industry lately, like the sudden disappearances of multiple streaming series in the name of tax write-offs.

What have the WGA and SAG picketers been dealing with?

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of allegations that union members have been mistreated by their companies as they attempt to exercise their Constitutional right to protest. NBCUniversal, for instance, was recently hit with a labor grievance for allegedly obstructing a sidewalk near their building with construction work, forcing protestors to use the street to picket instead.

A row of trees outside of the studio, which is located in Los Angeles, were also shorn clear of all of their leaves, prompting accusations that NBCUniversal was attempting to limit the strikers’ access to shade in California’s hundred-degree summer heat. Though the studio denies the allegations and claims that they had a permit to do so for a yearly trim, LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia revealed in a series of tweets that the studio did not, and had not, applied for such a permit for at least several years.

The AMPTP also flat-out refuses to negotiate at all. Just recently, an article came out discussing the strike from the point-of-view of the executives over at the AMPTP. The article revealed that the studios were planning on letting writers lose their homes and driving them to financial ruin, essentially forcing them back to work under the status quo. One anonymous executive called this a “cruel but necessary evil.” This didn’t go down well in the public’s eyes, but the studio executives are still digging in their heels and doubling down on this sentiment.

How can I donate to the WGA and SAG strikes?

Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The strikers are potentially looking at months of unemployment and financial hardship, so donations are always welcome, and they’re going to be very important moving forward. Nerdist notes that there are several funds set up to help striking entertainment workers right now: you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund, the Union Solidarity Coalition, the Green Envelope Grocery Aid, and the Snacklist.

You can also donate to SAG-AFTRA’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program. Several picket locations also have registries and wishlists full of supplies that they might need, such as water or sunscreen.

Should I delete my Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services in solidarity?

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

So far, neither SAG nor the WGA has called for a general strike. While you can delete your streaming service — make sure to say why, if you do — it isn’t something either union is endorsing right now. In fact, the organizations are actively encouraging people to watch their favorite shows and movies to show support. Though it’s well-intentioned, an uncalled-for general strike may backfire on the strikers — the AMPTP could very well point to low financial figures and try to justify lesser conditions in future negotiations due to a lack of funding.

If you’d like to show solidarity with the writers and actors, you can share posts on social media and spread awareness about the issue. There are plenty of articles out there about the strike. Read up on what protestors are saying — it can be eye-opening, especially for those that think the WGA and SAG are full of rich and famous members. Most members seem to be struggling to get by, more than anything.

You also don’t need to stop your enjoyment of fan works or cosplay. Fan art and fan fiction are perfectly okay to peruse, and it’s not considered “crossing the picket line” or “scabbing” to do so. Oh, and, for no particular reason, entertainment journalists might also be interested in knowing that covering news or reviewing a film isn’t considered scabbing either.

Although the Screen Actors Guild did put out some statements about not promoting struck work, this was not really intended for non-union members. The lines between influencers, entertainment reporting, and fandom have thinned considerably in recent years, and these guidelines were intended for influencers who would like to be covered by SAG, or who already are.

Breaking these rules can lead to a whole host of consequences, such as expulsion from the guild, essentially blacklisting you from Hollywood and locking you out of the system once the strike is over. So, if you’re an influencer and you have aspirations to join SAG — or are already in SAG — it’s probably best to skip any movie premieres or promo opportunities offered to you. That is considered scabbing, and the unions don’t take kindly to it. While the studios are paying you now, they won’t be hiring you after the strike is over, and you’ll find it even more difficult to break into an already-insular industry.

Should I picket alongside the WGA or SAG?

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Sure, if you live near one of the pocketing locations or can travel to one! Generally, they’re located outside of major studios in places like Los Angeles or New York City. There’s nothing barring a non-union member from joining a strike — just make sure you’re respectful of the mood and listen to the strike captains. Don’t try and get rowdy.

And, of course, remember that seeing famous faces around doesn’t mean they’re there to socialize. Plenty of celebrities have been seen protesting, but getting star-struck and asking for photos could very well be disruptive — both for other people, and the celebrity themselves. Many celebrities, like Mandy Moore, have revealed how personal this strike is. This isn’t just about entertainment for them — it’s about their careers, their loved ones, and their craft. It isn’t a time for celebration — at least not yet. Be mindful of that.

Of course, you should also be mindful of the heatwaves that have been rocking the country. During Summer in Los Angeles, you’re going to need a lot of sunblock and a lot of water. Dehydration can sneak up on you fast, and you’ll likely be standing or walking around a lot. Those who are most at risk for health conditions in the heat should probably consider donating or spreading awareness instead.

The fight is still on, but the striking writers and actors can win this. It might be a long, drawn-out battle over the next few months, but the film and television industry is coming together in an overwhelming show of unity and support. They’re currently being put under immense pressure by the AMPTP, and they’re persevering, but they still need our help for the long road ahead. Donate if you can. Spread awareness! A landslide begins with just a few too many stones.