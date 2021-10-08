Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise.

Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.

Instagram user m.design34, an account that uses photoshop to combine actors with their rumored but not confirmed roles, created a striking image of what could be if Robbie does indeed end up in the role.

Robbie’s photo shows the actress in striking blue lipstick and shaded eye makeup, with a disco ball necklace around her neck and dressed in a revealing long sleeve shiny suit.

Dazzler was introduced in the ’80s as a cross promotion between Marvel and Casablanca Records. That’s right, she was originally conceived as a disco singer, which explains the necklace.

Over the years, she branched out to other genres of music and appeared in a few series of her own. She also famously appeared in the 1992 X-Men arcade game as a playable character.

Robbie played iconic DC character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, all in a few short years, prompting her to say she needed a break from the character. She eventually walked back those comments.

“I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

In 2019, Marvel Studios gained the rights to the X-Men franchise after Disney bought 21st Century Fox. This means that the subsequent X-Men movies will all be a part of the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe.