Here’s How Matthew McConaughey Could Look As The MCU’s Green Goblin

Having spent years picking up easy paychecks as the shirtless star of a series of forgettable romantic comedies, Matthew McConaughey made a conscious effort to rehabilitate his reputation a decade ago and reinvent himself as one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the industry. It proved to be a wise decision, too, as the so-called ‘McConaissance’ culminated in an Academy Award win for Best Actor thanks to Dallas Buyers Club, along with fantastic performances in The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, Mud and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The 50 year-old even made a rare detour into blockbuster territory, but the end result was widely panned box office bomb The Dark Tower. Of course, McConaughey did come close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, having originally been offered the role of Ego before Kurt Russell was eventually cast.

Any actor of his standing will always find themselves linked to one of Hollywood’s major comic book franchises, and McConaughey is no different after being rumored for a variety of villainous comic book characters. In fact, some new fan art from Jackson Caspersz imagines how he could look as the latest big screen incarnation of the Green Goblin, and you can check it out below.

As one of Spider-Man’s most iconic foes and a key member of the Sinister Six, you’d imagine that Norman Osborn will show up in either the MCU or SPUoMC eventually. That being said, we’ve seen Willem Dafoe, James Franco, Dane DeHaan and Chris Cooper play either Norman or Harry already, so going back to the Green Goblin well feels a little unnecessary at this point. However, if someone like Matthew McConaughey signed on and threw themselves headfirst into the role, then the end result could turn out to be something pretty special.