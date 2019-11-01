Matthew McConaughey Being Eyed For Two-Face In The Batman

In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Caped Crusader looks to be coming back in style. Reeves is an excellent director and Robert Pattinson should make for a great Dark Knight. But there’s one thing that’s giving me and many fans pause: the number of villains in the movie.

We’ve got Paul Dano confirmed as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and we’re waiting to hear who’s being cast as the Penguin (we’ve also had word that Poison Ivy, Firefly and Scarecrow are planned to appear, too). Now, you can add another member of the rogues gallery onto the pile, as we’re learning that Warner Bros. are eyeing Matthew McConaughey for Two-Face/Harvey Dent. At least, that’s according to our sources, the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was in development and who revealed Mahershala Ali was supposed to play Jim Gordon in The Batman before he dropped out – both of which we know to be true now.

And though McConaughey is said to be just one name on the wishlist, he would indeed make an excellent Two-Face. You don’t have to look far into his filmography to find a range of characters bristling with the rage and inner conflict needed to make the villain work. Despite this, I would much rather see a McConaughey Two-Face be given his own film than have to jockey for space with an ever-growing collection of baddies.

Plus, the best Batman pics zero on in the contrast between the hero and specific opponents, with The Dark Knight probably the best example in the way the Caped Crusader’s order goes up against the Joker’s chaos, with Harvey Dent as the territory they fight over. Diluting that by throwing in endless amounts of villains, none of whom will get a decent amount of time to breathe in a busy movie, will only affect the quality.

I guess it could work if we briefly see some of these characters as they become involved in the A-plot. After all, it’s plausible to imagine Batman shaking down thugs in the Penguin’s nightclub, or maybe meeting a pre-acid Harvey Dent (fortunately, we’ve heard that this is the way they’re going). But all at once? No thanks.