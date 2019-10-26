Only Harvey Dent Will Be In The Batman, Two-Face Being Saved For Sequel

The Batman is set to feature Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight going up against several of his greatest enemies all at once. Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano have already been cast as Catwoman and Riddler, respectively, with other characters like Penguin, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and more also believed to be dropping by. Fans have wondered how squeezing in this many super-criminals will work, but it seems that some of them will still be undergoing their origin stories.

We Got This Covered has been told that, though the character of Two-Face will appear in The Batman, the film will only feature him as Harvey Dent, noble District Attorney, and not as the disfigured coin-flipping crime boss he becomes. The plan is apparently to hold off on his transformation until the sequel.

We’ve reason to trust this information, too, as these same sources have given us plenty of reliable intel about the movie in the past which has proven true, like Jonah Hill was going to be involved (before he dropped out), that it’ll be heavily inspired by The Long Halloween, and that Mahershala Ali was supposed to play Jim Gordon (before he too also dropped out). Oh, and let’s not forget that they also told us Robert Pattison was playing Batman in the first place.

If a sequel is already assured though, as has been previously reported, this is neat way of handling the villain that would offer something different from what Christopher Nolan did with Two-Face in The Dark Knight. Although, funnily enough, the original idea was to introduce Dent in TDK and have him turn bad in the third movie before the filmmaker decided to condense the storyline. Now, director Matt Reeves could resurrect this ploy for The Batman.

Back in August, The GWW reported that John David Washington was being eyed for Dent in the pic, which may tell us that Reeves has an open-ethnicity policy for the part or is planning on the character being African-American, much like Billy Dee Williams’ take in 1989’s Batman (and 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie). In any case, you can expect some more official casting news for The Batman to arrive over the coming weeks, so stay tuned.