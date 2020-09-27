Here’s How Nicolas Cage Could Look As Superman In The Flash

Nicolas Cage is arguably the most famous comic book fan in Hollywood, having taken his stage name from Marvel’s Luke Cage to distance himself from the Coppola dynasty. Not only that, but he got a tattoo of Ghost Rider long before he played Johnny Blaze in the 2007 blockbuster, spent $150,000 to buy Superman’s first comic book appearance in Action Comics #1 in 1997 before selling it for $2.1 million fourteen years later, and even named his second child Kal-El.

Of course, the actor also famously came close to playing the Man of Steel in Tim Burton’s abandoned Superman Lives, which remains one of the most expensive movies never made, and finally got the chance to scratch that itch when he voiced the character in 2018’s Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, the same year he also lent his vocal talents to the Noir version of Spidey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can guarantee, then, that if the opportunity arose to suit up as Superman on the big screen, the 56 year-old would grab it with both hands given his lifelong love of Krypton’s favorite son. Whether it’ll happen remains to be seen, but there’ve been rumors making the rounds that Warner Bros. are toying with the idea of signing him up to add an extra level of star power to The Flash, which already boasts two Batmen in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Now, some new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines how the prolific actor would look as Superman if he were cast in the role today, and you can check it out below.

The Flash has already got people talking as it is, but if the introduction of the DCEU’s multiverse were to bring in Nicolas Cage as an alternate reality’s Superman, then the internet would really go into complete meltdown.