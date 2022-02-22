Here’s the first official look of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic

After photos from the set of Weird Al Yankovic’s biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, surfaced on the web earlier this week, the artist himself has shared with fans the first official sneak peek of Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role as the parody musician.

Radcliffe surprised fans when he announced that he would be taking on the role of Weird Al in the upcoming biopic. Now that we’ve seen the Harry Potter actor in costume, this casting doesn’t seem so strange.

Eight days into shooting the film, which is being produced by Roku, Radcliffe is in full costume as the artist, fit with his signature curls and accordion in hand.

As you’d expect, this look is much clearer than the set images from earlier in the week and gives us hope that Radcliffe can successfully capture the look of Weird Al.

Captioning the photo, Yankovic joked that Radcliffe is a “cosplayer weirdo” trying to crash the set of the film.

“Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people!” Yankovic wrote.

SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/XdHZBlrsPM — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 22, 2022

With the look in order and Radcliffe’s acting skills, there’s no reason to think this biopic won’t do justice to Weird Al and his legacy.

Detailed in the film press release back in January, the upcoming movie “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”.

As filming is just getting underway, there’s no news of when fans should expect to see the movie for themselves but it’s likely still a ways off.