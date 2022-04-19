The Batman finally came out on HBO Max yesterday, inviting fans to another viewing of Matt Reeves’ highly- acclaimed rendition of the Dark Knight’s story. To commemorate the arrival of their $750 million box office topper on streaming, the cast sat down in this promotional video to reveal what movies or TV shows they’re currently binging through on their couch, and some of the answers might genuinely amaze you.

It goes without saying that their choice pool is restricted to HBO Max, but Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), and Colin Farrell (Penguin) still have some interesting recommendations for fans.

Kravitz kicks off the list with arguably one of the greatest TV shows of all time. “I’ve been watching – well, I’ve rewatched The Sopranos, about a million times,” she said. “I think it’s a masterpiece. Just the writing, and the acting, it’s exquisite.”

Farrell, meanwhile, went with a classic road movie in the form of 1984’s Paris, Texas. “You can put the film on your television and close your eyes and just listen to the music that’s overplayed and you’d get a sense of what the whole film is about.”

Going almost another two decades back, Wright talks about Norman Jewison’s In the Heat of the Night. “You just think about what that film and what [Sidney] Poitier was doing at that time, in the ’60s in this country,” The Westworld actor said. “There was so much turmoil, so much division, and the line that he was toeing as an actor had the burden of representing so much more than just himself on film.”

Zoë Kravitz also brings up Curb Your Enthusiasm, receiving nods from both her co-stars. Capping it all off, Farrell also brings up The Truman Show. “Peter Weir is just one of my favorite directors. And I think it’s one of the loveliest performances from an actor that I don’t think gets enough credit for his dramatic abilities, and that’s Jim Carrey.”

So there you have it, folks. These are some of the things Matt Reeves’ ensemble is currently watching on HBO Max, barring, of course, their own recent contribution to the platform in the form of The Batman.