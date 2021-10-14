Here’s What Time The New Batman Trailer Will Drop At DC FanDome

The Batman is the upcoming fresh cinematic take on the masked hero of Gotham, this time played by Robert Pattinson. For those wanting to catch even more glimpses of the movie than what’s already been released ahead of its premiere to theaters next year, there’s reportedly a new trailer that will be part of DC Comics’ virtual event DC FanDome coming this Saturday, October 16th.

But for those who really want to clear their calendar, some may wonder just what time on Saturday the trailer is dropping.

But can DC FanDome be viewed by just anyone? Gratefully, the answer to that question is yes. The virtual event will be broadcast on DC FanDome’s official website and the official DC Comics channels on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. So basically, anyone with an internet connection can view it!

New The Batman Promo Images Reveals Fresh Look At Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The virtual event was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s closure of in-person conventions, where trailer drops would normally take place. Back in 2020, the San Diego Comic-Con was canceled, so Warner Bros. And DC Comics created DC FanDome to give their fans a digital media space for upcoming releases during these surreal times. The first iterations of the event occurred back in August and September 2020 and were a big success as fans didn’t need to purchase a ticket to see the announcements.

Well for those who are a stickler for agendas, we’re getting new insights from ScreenRant about their estimate of just when the new The Batman trailer will drop. Given how big the anticipation for the film is, it will likely be the final panel, similar to last year. And since the event is about four hours long, that means it should most likely be releasing between 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET/9:30pm BST and 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST.

The Batman is slated to come to theaters on March 4th, 2022.