Here’s When Shang-Chi Will Start Streaming On Disney Plus

Unlike Black Widow before it, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did not have a day and date release on Disney Plus and instead opened exclusively in theaters earlier this month. That has undeniably turned out to be a good move as Destin Daniel Cretton’s movie, starring Simu Liu as the eponymous martial arts master and son of the Mandarin, has been breaking pandemic-era records at the box office ever since.

But while fans have taken to theaters in their droves to watch it so far, it would be nice to have the ability to catch the film from the comfort of our homes now we’ve had the opportunity to experience it on the big screen. The good news is that we now know when to expect Shang-Chi to hit Disney Plus. As originally revealed by Boardwalk Times (via @CultureCrave), it’s set to become available to stream on Friday, November 12th.

Some may be confused by this date as it had been stated that Shang-Chi would be exclusively in theaters for just 45 days before going online. This is still in place, but that time limit referred to when we can start renting the movie on PVOD. So there will be that option available from mid-October. However, we’ll have to wait the extra month to stream it at no additional cost on Disney Plus.

Shang-Chi has comfortably topped the box office for the past three weekends, and probably will do so until Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases on October 1st. At last count, it has brought in $176.9 million domestically, which means it’s on the cusp of beating Black Widow‘s domestic total of $183.4 million. Globally, though, it’s sitting at $320.6 million, which puts it a fair way behind BW‘s $377.9 million overall gross.

So there you have it. Hang in tight and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its Disney Plus debut on November 12th.