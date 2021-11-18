Here’s where you can stream ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

In 2018, Bohemian Rhapsody launched to fan praise for its depiction of Queen’s legendary frontman Freddie Mercury and the events of his life. Playing the role of the icon was Rami Malek, who went on to win an Oscar for his work, alongside a stellar supporting cast.

Since its launch, the film has continued to make waves with audiences, but its critic reception has been lukewarm at best, boasting a 60 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, if you’re a fan of Queen or music-themed dramas, then this a definitely a must-watch.

The film has been around for a few years now and has made the rounds on streaming services around the globe. If you have yet to see the movie or are looking to watch it again, you may be wondering which streaming service you can currently do so on.

Where can I watch Bohemian Rhapsody?

The place to stream Bohemian Rhapsody right now is Hulu. Outside of Hulu, there is currently no other platform where you can stream the film at this time.

If you’re in a region that isn’t serviced by Hulu, unfortunately there aren’t a whole lot of other options available. The best method to stream the film from home would be to rent it via Apple TV or Prime Video, but this will cost a small amount. The movie can even be rented or purchased from YouTube in some regions.

Movies are coming and going from streaming platforms all the time, so regardless of your location, Bohemian Rhapsody will likely become available to stream elsewhere in the near future.