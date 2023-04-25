Former Saturday Night Live writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney has had a rough couple of years. After his friends (including other comedians like Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader) staged an intervention for him, Mulaney checked himself into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Shortly after leaving rehab, he then divorced with his wife of seven years, artist Anna Marie Tendler, who fans had formed a parasocial relationship with, largely in part to Mulaney’s frequent bits about how much he loved his wife. A few short months later, in September 2020, Mulaney announced he and partner Olivia Munn were expecting their first child together, and Munn gave birth to Malcolm Mulaney in November.

Mulaney kept himself busy during these tumultuous times by making guest appearances on shows and starring in animated films like Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Puss in Boots as Chip and “Big” Jack Horner, respectively. Now, the comedian is releasing his first stand-up comedy special since 2018, with the highly-anticipated John Mulaney: Baby J.

Where to watch Baby J

The majority of Mulaney’s comedy specials have been released on Netflix, and Baby J is no different. Baby J is Mulaney’s third stand-up special on the streaming platform — after 2015’s John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid and 2018’s John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City — and after the last few years of his personal life have been wrought with scandal, likely the most highly- anticipated. Audiences love to watch likable personalities fail, but they love a good comeback story even more; Mulaney candidly talks about his darkest moments with addiction in an effortlessly humorous way and, although he stresses how little being liked matters to him now, he wins over his audience once again.

Baby J premiered April 25 and is streaming on Netflix now.