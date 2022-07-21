Here’s where you’ve seen the ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ cast

San Diego Comic-Con is here, and nothing quite screams Comic-Con more than the announcement of a film set in a beloved nerd culture franchise like Dungeons & Dragons. A first look at the main cast of the new film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was shown at SDCC and the cast looks fantastic.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set for an early 2023 release and is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Let’s take a look at the six main characters as well as the actors who are portraying them and where you might have seen them before.

Chris Pine is the Bard

Playing the Bard in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is Chris Pine. The Bard in a party usually plays an instrument of some kind and is able to perform physical combat while using their musical abilities to enchant foes.

Pine is probably best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot series of films. He also played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and subsequently Wonder Woman 1984. The 41-year-old actor will also be in Don’t Worry Darling later this year, which is a thriller directed by Olivia Wilde that stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Michelle Rodriguez is the Barbarian

Michelle Rodriguez will be playing the Barbarian in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Barbarians are unstoppable beings of rage and are suited for combat, especially when they get angry.

Rodriguez is probably best known for her role in the Fast and the Furious franchise, where she plays Letty Ortiz. She also played Luz in Machete and Machete Kills, as well as Chris Sanchez in the 2003 film S.W.A.T.. Fans might also recognize Rodriguez from the Resident Evil franchise where she played Rain, and also in James Cameron’s Avatar where she played Trudy Chacón.

Regé-Jean Page is the Paladin

Regé-Jean Page will be playing the Paladin in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paladins are knights who stink of righteousness but have great divine abilities.

Regé-Jean Page made a mainstream splash recently with Netflix’s Bridgerton where he played Simon Basset. He also stars in Netflix’s The Gray Man playing Carmichael alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick. Fans might also recognize Regé-Jean Page from the 2018 film Mortal Engines where he played Captain Khora, or the short-lived series For the People where he played Leonard Knox.

Justice Smith is the Sorcerer

Justice Smith will be playing the Sorcerer in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A Sorcerer is a being blessed – and sometimes cursed – with magical abilities.

ASmith is perhaps best known for playing Tim Goodman in the hit Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. He also played Franklin Webb in the second and third films in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. Smith also played a character named Ryan Erzahler in the video game The Quarry alongside David Arquette, Ted Raimi, Skyler Gisondo, Ariel Winter, and Brenda Song.

Sophia Lillis is the Druid

Sophia Lillis will be playing the Druid in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Druids are friends with animals and they usually use their connection to nature to wield magic.

Lillis is most likely best known for her role as Beverly Marsh in It and It: Chapter Two. Lillis also played the young version of Camille – the character played by Amy Adams – in the HBO limited series Sharp Objects which was released in 2018. Recently she played Gretel in the film Gretel & Hansel, and Sydney Novak in the series I Am Not Okay with This.

Hugh Grant is the Rogue

Last on our main cast list is the star of many romantic comedies of the 90s, Hugh Grant. He will be playing the Rogue in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is quite on brand. Rogues in Dungeons & Dragons are stealthy characters who are usually up to no good, whether they’re stealing things or busy being an assassin.

Most recently you might recognize Grant from The Undoing, a limited series where he played Jonathan Fraser, as well Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman, where he played a seedy writer named Fletcher, alongside Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. He also played Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, as well as starring rom-com classics Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, and the Bridget Jones series of films.

Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Daisy Head, Nicholas Blane, and Alexis Rodney are also slated to appear in the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, however tt is unclear as to who these actors will be playing.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is slated to release in theaters in March 2023.