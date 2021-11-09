Here’s Why The Eternals Couldn’t Be Snapped By Thanos

Marvel movie Eternals is making waves for a variety of reasons. Critics reviews are not great but it also has the second-highest opening in the COVID-19 era. Audiences seem to like it though, and it has an 80 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There is one thing that sticks in fans’ minds about the movie, however. Because Eternals was filmed after Avengers: Infinity War, fans are curious whether any of the superhero group was affected by the famous Thanos snap that wiped out half of humanity.

Turns out director Chloé Zhao has an answer for this. When asked whether the Eternals made it through in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, she told audiences to listen to the clues.

“Well, I can’t say this out loud, but if you think about… if you think about what the Celestials told them. If you think about what the Celestials told them about themselves, technically they can’t get blipped.”

Gorgeous New Eternals Poster Showcases The Celestials 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the movie, it’s revealed that all of the characters were created thousands of years ago by beings called the Celestials. What this means is that they’re made of artificial substances, and therefore aren’t biological beings.

Thanos’ snap eradicated 50 percent of all life. Technically, the Eternals don’t fall under that category, so they didn’t really have to deal with the consequences of the snap.

That’s not to say other movies haven’t dealt with the issue. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier examined the effects of Thanos’ snap and its subsequent reversal.

Thanos doesn’t appear in the movie, but his presence is felt and we also get a cameo from his brother Eros/Starfox in the end credits scene. Eros is played by Harry Styles.

If we want to go deeper down the rabbit hole, Thanos technically saved Earth when he snapped, because the Celestials (the beings that created the Eternals) were planning to destroy Earth all along, but they needed the whole population to do that.

In essence, Thanos’ snap set back the Celestials plans and saved Earth for the time being. Does that make Thanos a good guy? Tell us in the comments!