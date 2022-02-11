Heroes and villains collide in new Japanese poster for ‘The Batman’

The heroes and villains of Gotham collide in this moody new poster for The Batman. At long last, Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight is about to hit theaters in a couple of weeks, finally offering fans the opportunity to judge where the Tenet star ranks in the annals of Bat-movie history. It’s not all about Pattinson, though, as he’s ably supported in the film by a talented supporting cast portraying some of Gotham City’s finest (and worst).

And nearly all the major players are showcased on this new Japanese poster for The Batman. Pattinson pulls double duty on the one-sheet, appearing both in the cowl and as Bruce Wayne, and is surrounded by the likes of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Paul Dano as the masked, mysterious Riddler. Check it out for yourself via the tweet below:

New Japanese poster for The Batman! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UlaYDzLvgF — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) February 11, 2022

The Riddler’s message, “LIES”, as scrawled across the poster, reminds us that the serial killer has a deeper motivation behind his crimes, as he’ll be seeking to expose the ugly truth Gotham’s elite has endeavored to keep hidden. Exactly what this is we’re unsure at this point, but the trailers have made clear that the Waynes are connected to it, which could well shake Bruce’s belief in the goodness of his parents, and his mission to clear up his city.

Other key figures not pictured on this poster include Andy Serkis as Bruce’s butler Alfred, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s District Attorney Gil Colson (not Harvey Dent). Remember, this could be just the beginning of a new saga for the Caped Crusader, as Pattinson has come clean that he and Reeves have discussed making a trilogy together.

The Batman swoops into cinemas from March 4.