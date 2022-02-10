Robert Pattinson has already spoken to ‘The Batman’ director about a trilogy

Everybody knows that blockbuster franchises generally tend to come in threes, even if they often continue on long after that. There’s precisely zero chance that The Batman is going to be a one-and-done effort, so it’s not all that surprising to discover that Robert Pattinson is already thinking ahead.

We’re only a few weeks away from Matt Reeves’ reboot coming to theaters, and based on the early box office tracking numbers, we’re guaranteed 2022’s first massive smash hit. Of course, that’s to be expected when the Dark Knight continues to reign as one of pop culture’s biggest icons, but no self-respecting studio project is complete without a sequel tease.

Pattinson already confirmed The Batman has one, and in an interview with Fandango to promote tickets going on sale, he’s additionally revealed that he’d be happy to suit up at least twice more as the brand new Bruce Wayne.

“I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like, I mean… I’ve got to get this one out first! I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy. I really, really enjoyed the process, and it’s such a fun character to play. And yeah, that’d be lovely.”

It won’t be too long after The Batman arrives that we’ll be hearing about a second installment, but we should at least let the dust settle on Pattinson’s debut before we start getting ahead of ourselves.