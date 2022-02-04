‘The Batman’ tracking for the Dark Knight’s biggest opening weekend ever

Exactly one month from today, the wait is finally over and The Batman arrives on the big screen, where it’s destined to become 2022’s first monster-sized box office success.

Having been delayed for close to a year as a result of the pandemic, the pent-up demand is set to yield a bumper opening weekend, even if a running time close to three hours is going to limit the number of screenings held on a daily basis.

The latest tracking from BoxOfficePro indicates that not only is Matt Reeves’ reboot poised to sail past triple figures, but it could potentially even score the highest-grossing first frame of any live-action blockbuster starring the Caped Crusader, which would be a phenomenal achievement.

As per the most recent projections, analysts are estimating a three-day haul in the $135-185 million range, but as we saw very recently with Spider-Man: No Way Home, comic book blockbusters riding a massive wave of hype are more than capable of blowing even the most optimistic numbers out of the water.

For the record, the current high for a solo movie is the $160 million bow of The Dark Knight Rises, but the top dog is the $166 million haul of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Those are some hefty tallies to try and beat, but don’t rule The Batman out by any stretch of the imagination.