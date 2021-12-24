Star Wars fans usually have strong opinions when it comes to the history of the galaxy far, far away, and a new trending topic on social media is giving them the opportunity to express what they’d change about the story if given the chance.

As diehard enthusiasts, I think we’ve all been there before. Thinking about all the ways you could make the story better – or even change particular plot threads to reduce continuity errors – is what every Star Wars fan has done at one point in their lives. You could also make this case about Disney’s sequel trilogy, which has been the single most divisive storyline in the entire Skywalker Saga.

But what are some of the things you’d change in the franchise? A few fans have been pondering this question on Reddit, and they’ve added some interesting comments to the discussion. For instance, the user who started the debate said that they’d change Naboo to Alderaan in the prequels so that its destruction in A New Hope serves a more poignant development.

One person wanted to see more of Darth Maul, while others upvoted posts that would have Finn be a more prominent character in The Rise of Skywalker. There was also one that imagined Luke Skywalker surviving the events of The Last Jedi, which must be a popular sentiment within the fandom.

There’s certainly a lot of potential when thinking about all the alternate ways Star Wars could have progressed through the years, which is probably why fans think a What if…? series revolving around the galaxy far, far away would be an amazing idea, though whether or not the Mouse House will ever get around producing something like the MCU animated series for their sci-fi IP is another matter.