Hilarious fan trailer pairs Wong and Morbius together

Two of the Marvel fanbase’s favorite characters have combined, thanks to a hilarious fan trailer starring Morbius and Wong, a collaboration we’re sorely missing.

Since making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong’s Wong has become an absolute fan favorite out of almost nowhere. The humble Kamar-Taj librarian who later became the Sorceror Supreme has been popping up everywhere in the MCU causing fans to dub it “Phase Wong.”

Then you have the most memed and critically rejected movie of the year in Morbius. Despite method actor Jared Leto going ham on set and probably attempting to become a vampire, the film is not very good. Thanks to the internet’s love of gaslighting corporations and a wave of post-ironic memes, Morbius is strangely one of the best memes of 2022.

Now it’s time for the two fan favorites to meet up, as beautifully done in this delightful fan trailer claiming to have been from San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. Frankly, it would probably get a better reception than Eternals did.

Morbius and Wong trailer leak pic.twitter.com/azhithZkKT — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) July 29, 2022

We can only dream of such a crossover happening in reality. There is some uncertainty over the timelines of Morbius and the MCU, with the characters in different Marvel universes, but mysteriously seeing Michael Keaton’s Vulture pop in Morbius has fans unsure.

The Morbius ironic love probably won’t lead to any sequels, but hope is one of the most powerful tools in any fan’s arsenal. Wong has recently appeared prominently in both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it’s still not enough.

Every Wong appearance can be streamed on Disney Plus.