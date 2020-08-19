A Hilarious Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Earlier today, Netflix announced their full line-up of new movies and TV shows for September, and it’s a doozy. Comprising a ton of originals, beloved films, bonafide classics and more, there should be something for everyone on the way next month.

But among heavy hitters like the Back to the Future trilogy, Grease, The Muppets and more is a movie called Waiting… from back in 2005. If you’ve never heard of it, we don’t blame you, as it kind of flew under the radar upon its release. But this forgotten Ryan Reynolds-starring pic is actually a lot better than many would have you think, and it’ll be available to stream on Netflix beginning on September 23rd.

For those unfamiliar, it follows “several young employees at Shenaniganz restaurant who collectively stave off boredom and adulthood with their antics.” It didn’t exactly set the box office on fire – though it did make $18.6 million off a $3 million budget – and critics didn’t take too kindly to it, but it certainly has its fans as its fairly decent IMDb score of 6.8 and Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 75% will show you. In fact, you could even say it’s become something of a cult classic.

Is it Reynolds’ best movie? Not by a long shot, but fans of the actor will surely appreciate this early effort from him and he’s just as witty, funny and entertaining in the film as we’ve come to expect. Not to mention it’s always nice to see a pre-A-list Ryan Reynolds, as it took him quite a while to truly establish himself as a bonafide leading man.

Of course, the Dedpool star is now one of the biggest names in the business and box office royalty, continuing to deliver hit after hit. But for a glimpse of him earlier on in his career, be sure to catch Waiting… when it hits Netflix next month.