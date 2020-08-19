Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For September

What titles are coming to Netflix in September 2020? I’m glad you asked. I mean, you personally may not have asked, but someone probably did. Somewhere. Moving on.

Earlier today, the streaming site announced the full list of new movies/TV shows headed to the platform next month and it’s a doozy, comprising over 100 titles. A good chunk of those are Netflix Originals, too, and overall, there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the way.

See for yourself below…

Released September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special

La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film

True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Released September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India *Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ *Netflix Documentary

Freaks: You’re One of Us *Netflix Film

Released September 3

Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre *Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed *Netflix Film

Young Wallander *Netflix Original

Released September 4

Away *Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things *Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 *Netflix Original

Released September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher *Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth *Netflix Original

Waiting for ‘Superman’

Released September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Released September 9

Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give *Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit *Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco *Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes/Cuties *Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma *Netflix Documentary

Released September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen *Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles *Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms *Netflix Family

Released September 11

The Duchess *Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United *Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 *Netflix Family

Se busca papá/Dad Wanted *Netflix Film

Released September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice *Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World *Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman *Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs: Season 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 *Netflix Original

The Universe: Season 2

Released September 16

Baby: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight *Netflix Documentary

The Devil All the Time *Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 9 *Netflix Original

The Paramedic *Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Sing On! *Netflix Original

Released September 17

Dragon’s Dogma *Netflix Anime

The Last Word *Netflix Original

Released September 18

American Barbecue Showdown *Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous *Netflix Family

Ratched *Netflix Original

Released September 21

A Love Song for Latasha *Netflix Documentary

Released September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 *Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook *Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express *Netflix Family

Released September 23

Enola Holmes *Netflix Film

Waiting…

Released September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

Released September 25

A Perfect Crime *Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish *Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files *Netflix Original

Sneakerheads *Netflix Original

Released September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Released September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Released September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained *Netflix Original

Released September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia *Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

Released September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door *Netflix Documentary

Wentworth: Season 8

So, lots to dig into then. Aside from the licensed content, though, there are some real highlights as far as originals go. For me, personally, I’m really looking forward to Enola Holmes and Welcome to Sudden Death.

The former is a much-publicized feminist amendment to the Sherlock Holmes canon, based on a young adult book series by Nancy Springer. It had been hovering on the horizon without a release date for a while, so those interested will be pleased its future has been resolved.

Welcome to Sudden Death, on the other hand, is the belated sequel to Sudden Death, a 90s action flick starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Not sure that’s the sequel the world was waiting for, but hey, it’s always worth going into everything with an open mind.

As for non-originals, the month is front-loaded with a whole bunch of great movies, including classic comedies like Pineapple Express, iconic sci-fi flicks like the Back to the Future trilogy, films that the whole family can enjoy such as The Muppets and Puss in Boots and much, much more.

Tell us, though, which of these September titles will you be catching on Netflix next month? Drop a comment down below with those undiscovered gems that are lurking on the list.