Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For September
What titles are coming to Netflix in September 2020? I’m glad you asked. I mean, you personally may not have asked, but someone probably did. Somewhere. Moving on.
Earlier today, the streaming site announced the full list of new movies/TV shows headed to the platform next month and it’s a doozy, comprising over 100 titles. A good chunk of those are Netflix Originals, too, and overall, there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the way.
See for yourself below…
Released September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special
La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film
True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Released September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India *Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ *Netflix Documentary
Freaks: You’re One of Us *Netflix Film
Released September 3
Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre *Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed *Netflix Film
Young Wallander *Netflix Original
Released September 4
Away *Netflix Original
I’m Thinking of Ending Things *Netflix Film
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 *Netflix Original
Released September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher *Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth *Netflix Original
Waiting for ‘Superman’
Released September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Released September 9
Corazón Loco/So Much Love to Give *Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit *Netflix Original
La Línea: Shadow of Narco *Netflix Documentary
Mignonnes/Cuties *Netflix Film
The Social Dilemma *Netflix Documentary
Released September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen *Netflix Film
The Gift: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles *Netflix Anime
Julie and the Phantoms *Netflix Family
Released September 11
The Duchess *Netflix Original
Family Business: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United *Netflix Family
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 *Netflix Family
Se busca papá/Dad Wanted *Netflix Film
Released September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice *Netflix Documentary
Izzy’s Koala World *Netflix Family
Michael McIntyre: Showman *Netflix Comedy Special
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs: Season 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 *Netflix Original
The Universe: Season 2
Released September 16
Baby: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Challenger: The Final Flight *Netflix Documentary
The Devil All the Time *Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 9 *Netflix Original
The Paramedic *Netflix Film
Signs: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Sing On! *Netflix Original
Released September 17
Dragon’s Dogma *Netflix Anime
The Last Word *Netflix Original
Released September 18
American Barbecue Showdown *Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous *Netflix Family
Ratched *Netflix Original
Released September 21
A Love Song for Latasha *Netflix Documentary
Released September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 *Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook *Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express *Netflix Family
Released September 23
Enola Holmes *Netflix Film
Waiting…
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Real Steel
Released September 25
A Perfect Crime *Netflix Documentary
Country-Ish *Netflix Original
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files *Netflix Original
Sneakerheads *Netflix Original
Released September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
Released September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Released September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained *Netflix Original
Released September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia *Netflix Comedy Special
Welcome to Sudden Death
Released September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door *Netflix Documentary
Wentworth: Season 8
So, lots to dig into then. Aside from the licensed content, though, there are some real highlights as far as originals go. For me, personally, I’m really looking forward to Enola Holmes and Welcome to Sudden Death.
The former is a much-publicized feminist amendment to the Sherlock Holmes canon, based on a young adult book series by Nancy Springer. It had been hovering on the horizon without a release date for a while, so those interested will be pleased its future has been resolved.
Welcome to Sudden Death, on the other hand, is the belated sequel to Sudden Death, a 90s action flick starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Not sure that’s the sequel the world was waiting for, but hey, it’s always worth going into everything with an open mind.
As for non-originals, the month is front-loaded with a whole bunch of great movies, including classic comedies like Pineapple Express, iconic sci-fi flicks like the Back to the Future trilogy, films that the whole family can enjoy such as The Muppets and Puss in Boots and much, much more.
Tell us, though, which of these September titles will you be catching on Netflix next month? Drop a comment down below with those undiscovered gems that are lurking on the list.
Source: Decider
Comments