Hilarious viral tweet pokes fun at relentless ‘Doctor Strange 2’ rumors

From Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as an alternate version of Tony Stark, to a wishful list of character cameos that pretty much take up cinema’s entire superhero back catalogue, we’ve heard a lot of crazy rumors about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over the past few weeks, especially now that fans are finally getting over the hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That being said, a lot of folks might just be setting themselves up for disappointment. Granted, now that Marvel has the rights to many of its superheroes like the X-Men, we know we’re getting mutants and the Fantastic Four sooner rather than later.

Still, considering the sheer number of cameos and references in No Way Home, the studio might have also opted to postpone that for the time being so as not to take the focus away from the former Sorcerer Supreme in his own story.

As the title suggests, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness deals with the expansion of the idea first introduced on Disney Plus that was expanded upon in No Way Home, in that there are multiple alternate realities (even within the MCU timeline), implying that anything could happen and anyone could show up.

Perhaps that’s the reason some folks are letting their imaginations run wild, though others are making fun of all the insane scuttlebutt that’s been making the rounds online. A tweet has gone massively viral after pulling Downey Jr. and Tobey Maguire’s Satan’s Alley trailer from Tropic Thunder, to turn it into bizarro MCU canon.

Again, it’s a little early to either confirm or rule out the involvement of other franchises, or even the MCU’s own past for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as stated earlier, we’d set the bar of our expectations reasonably high for the time being.