New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ synopsis teases dangerous alternate realities

A new synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirms that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme will be travelling to “dangerous alternate realities.” Though the trailer that arrived in December gave us our first look at the much-anticipated sequel, Marvel is still keeping much about the movie under its hat for now. Little by little, though, we’re discovering more about what’s next for Stephen Strange.

The first synopsis that dropped last month was a mostly spoiler-free affair, only confirming what was already clear from the trailer. This second description, however, reveals an extra facet of the film. It’s one we had already guessed, but it’s good to have it outright stated at last. Yes, we can now definitely say that Strange and his allies will visit other universes, which is the first time this will have happened on-screen in the MCU. Here’s how the new synopsis reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Wong is in trouble in new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness image 1 of 2

Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves a lot of credit, of course, for opening the doors to the multiverse, but that threequel only saw characters from other worlds come to the prime universe. This time, we’ll actually be getting to see some different universes. Not just different, in fact, but “mind-bending and dangerous” ones, apparently. We’re betting What If…?‘s Doctor Strange Supreme won’t be the only evil variant featured in the flick.

As for those “mystical allies both old and new”, we already know a few of them. Benedict Wong’s conveniently-named Wong is once again returning, with Elizabeth Olsen back as Scarlet Witch for the first time since WandaVision. Meanwhile, Xochitl Gomez is making her debut as America Chavez, whose power to create reality-hopping portals will likely come in handy. Fans can also look forward to meeting a magic alien minotaur. So, be prepared for that.

After a few delays, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to finally open in theaters this May 6.