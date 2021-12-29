Marvel fans spot first look at key new character in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer

Attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has Marvel fans psyched for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring vehicle. Not only does it tease Stephen Strange’s return, it reveals more from Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s comeback as Baron Mordo, and even What If…?‘s Strange Supreme in live-action. In fact, the trailer is so dense fans are still noticing new things about it.

As pointed out by Redditer u/Skth7205 on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the Doctor Strange 2 trailer contains an easily overlooked glimpse at a key new character. In the screengrab showcased below, you can see a horned creature with green fur decked out in Mystic Arts robes, the attire donned by the order of sorcerers to which Doctor Strange belongs. When you factor in a recently unveiled upcoming action figure, it becomes obvious that this is our first look at Rintrah, the magical minotaur.

Simply put, Rintrah is a minotaur-like being from another dimension who ended up serving as Strange’s apprentice for a time. His interdimensional origins give us a clue as to how Rintrah could become involved in Multiverse of Madness. It’s unclear, though, how major a role he will have in the film. But, given his close partnership with the good doctor in the comics, it’s possible Rintrah will become a fully-fledged member of Team Strange.

Going by the marketing, Team Strange will also consist of Strange, Wanda Maximoff, Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who is likewise featured in the trailer. Assuming he gets a decent chunk of screentime, Rintrah stands a strong chance of becoming the fandom’s latest favorite non-human character, after Groot, Alligator Loki, Morris, and several others.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be an unmissable chapter in the MCU’s Phase Four. Just a few more months to go until it magics its way into cinemas on May 6, 2022.