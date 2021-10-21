Hocus Pocus 2 Is Finally In Production

Gather round sistas — it’s a bewitching afternoon in the realm of Hocus Pocus as production for the upcoming follow-up film has officially started. It’s been almost 30 years since we were face to face with the Sanderson sisters, and it’s time to stir up a little magic.

The Providence Journal reports that filming has taken place in their Rhode Island town, specifically at La Salle Academy. Statements show that Fairy Dust Productions told students and staff via notices posted around the academy that they’d be filing and recording on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. This confirms a recent Tik Tok post showing the film was in the works at last.

Fans are thrilled to get a new look at Winifred, Sarah, and Mary as they’re brought back to existence once again in this upcoming Halloween treat.

As reported by Collider, director Anne Fletcher said that now, more than ever, people need to laugh and have fun. Of course, fans of Hocus Pocus know that the Sanderson sisters, albeit witchy — sure know how to have fun.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film. I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

What do you hope to see from Hocus Pocus 2? Which Sanderson sister is your favorite? Let’s talk about it.