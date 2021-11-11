Hocus Pocus 2 Set Pics And Videos Reveal Witches In Costume

The witches are back… and there’s hell to pay.

It’s been 28 years since Hocus Pocus debuted, becoming a Halloween staple despite an initial underwhelming release, and now the principal cast is returning for the long-awaited sequel. Ahead of its arrival on streaming next fall, Hocus Pocus 2 has been shooting in Rhode Island this November, and the latest photos and videos from the set reveal our first look at the three Sanderson sisters in their witchy finest.

There wouldn’t be any point in doing a Hocus Pocus 2 without the Sandersons, so thankfully Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are all returning for the Disney Plus follow-up. And if you can’t wait for a glimpse at them in action then you’re in luck as Instagram @hocuspocusguide has been sharing all kinds of updates from location filming. Including at least a quick glimpse of each of the three leading actresses in costume.

First up, this short video catches Najimy looking like she’s just wandered straight out of the first film as Mary Sanderson:

Next up, here’s a shot of Parker back as Sarah Sanderson. Though we can’t see much beyond her purple cloak, that tells us that her character’s color scheme from the original will be retained.

Unsurprisingly, Winifred Sanderson herself, played by Bette Midler, seems to be the one kept out of the limelight the most. However, this short video shows Midler being escorted into a car, offering us a flash of her unmistakable red-haired wig:

The three Sandersons are not the only returning cast members involved in the sequel. Doug Jones was also recently confirmed to be reprising Billy Butcherson, the zombie ex-lover of both Winfred and Sarah. Meanwhile, new additions include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.

Hocus Pocus 2 will arrive on Disney Plus in time for Halloween 2022.