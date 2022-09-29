After decades of extensive patience, Halloween fanatics and film buffs around the world are about to experience the magical extravaganza known as Hocus Pocus 2. Set to serve as the follow-up to 1993’s cult classic Hocus Pocus, plenty of fans have been expressing the utmost excitement to witness the leading trio of stars returns for the festive film — and to adhere to the obvious contrasting differences between both installments.

Ahead of the spooky sequel’s official debut on Disney Plus tomorrow, bewitching stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — who notably portray the wicked Sanderson sisters — sat down with GMA to discuss the magical spell that both movies have placed over fans for nearly three decades. In response to their massive fanbase, Midler proclaimed that Najimy is the “keeper of the flame” when it comes to speaking with diehards. “There’s a lot of them. Slightly scary, but lovely people,” Najimy insisted with a chuckle.

'Hocus Pocus 2' first poster 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

It’s certainly no secret that ‘90s kids who grew up with the iconic Halloween staple have been anxiously waiting for a sequel to happen — and luckily the wait is over. From the looks of the official trailer, a healthy dose of diversity is to be expected in the long-awaited sequel in comparison to the original, with Midler herself echoing its importance, saying:

“I think it was important to everybody. The audience that has grown up with this film is everybody. So, of course it’s to everyone’s interest and in everyone’s best interest to include everybody in it.”

With a passionate fanbase and stark determination to provide an inclusive sequel for viewers from all walks of life, it’s safe to say that folks can expect an unforgettable follow-up that will be just as talked about as the original.

Hocus Pocus 2 casts its spell on Disney Plus tomorrow, Sept. 30.