Hocus Pocus 2 Synopsis Reveals New Details About The Film

It might be a whole 364 days until Halloween. Still, we can’t stop thinking about spooky season next year with new information released today about the highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere next fall, and we know a little more about the cast and the movie’s plot, thanks to Disney Plus. In the first movie, Max Dennison awakens the Sanderson sisters, and from there, it’s a rush to stop them before the sun rises. If the synopsis for the upcoming film shows anything at all and it looks like the events of that night didn’t exactly put the witches away for good.

The synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2, as reported by CBR, is as follows:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

Revenge is easily a middle name for the Sanderson sisters, but where is that revenge focused? Will it be towards beloved characters from Hocus Pocus past? The town of Salem? Will the sisters who were executed for witchcraft seek revenge on the entire world?

A tweet shared earlier today also told fans the exciting news that Doug Jones, who played the role of Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus, is part of the second film’s cast.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.



Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!#Hallowstream — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021

You can see Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus in 2022, and we’re sure it will be a monumental occasion for all of us. We can’t wait to see what the Sanderson sisters are up to 29 years later.