‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ documentary wraps filming

One, two, Freddy’s got a new documentary coming for you. That’s right, the masterfully terrifying career and extraordinary life of Robert Englund is the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story.

Deadline reports that filming for the project is complete now, and the brains behind the operation are hoping for a release at festivals later in 2022.

The documentary focuses on an interview with the legendary Englund alongside conversations with other legends in horror and those who know and love him. From Lin Shaye to his wife Nancy Booth — it’ll be a treat for fans to get a look at his life and achievements from those who know him best.

Of course, his time in horror will also be a highlight of the documentary, and — as the infamously terrifying Freddy Krueger himself, it’ll be chilling.

Unannounced Films partnered with Cult Screenings UK Ltd Production for the documentary, and — as Deadline reports, filming for the project just finished after two years.

The idea behind the documentary is as follows:

“This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood Icon. We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely delighted with our tribute to his long and varied career.”

Englund’s career spans several decades where the actor portrayed a nightmarish Freddy and roles like Dr. Harding in The Midnight Man and Wayne Jackson in Good Day for It.