Hollywood pays tribute to Ivan Reitman

Earlier today, news broke that legendary Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at 75 years old. The creative was known for his work on films like Ghostbusters, Space Jam, Kindergarten Cop, and many more.

The news was first reported by AP News and shared that Reitman’s death had come in his sleep at home on Saturday night.

While his family mourns their loss, so does the entertainment community and many of Reitman’s peers have taken to social media to share tributes of their own.

Many of the voices of Hollywood shared their respect for the comedy legend and his work. While his career spanned almost six decades and included a ton of iconic material, the final movie that he would work on was a return to the Ghostbusters franchise as producer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

From Paul Feig, to Kumail Najiani, Seth Green, The Iron Sheik, and more, stars reflected on Reitman’s masterful career.

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

Ghostbusters is my first favorite movie ever — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

Aw man. His contributions to pop are unrivaled. Truly a master storyteller. At least we have all his work and his brilliantly talented son ❤️ — Seth Green (@SethGreen) February 14, 2022

IVAN REITMAN I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA YOU ARE THE BEST EVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 14, 2022

A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences." – Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group (2/2) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman, producer and director of many great comedy

movies has passed away.

Mr Reitman hired me to do Bugs

Bunny in the original “Space Jam” and also directed me.

I had great respect for the man

and I send condolences to his

loved ones. — Billy West (@TheBillyWest) February 14, 2022

I got to be in a movie because Ivan Reitman's saw me on TV and thought I was funny. He was impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favorite movies. I'm so sorry for his family's loss. https://t.co/YiKGojRVBh — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 14, 2022

Very very sad news.thank U for the movies Ivan Reitman🎬💔 https://t.co/k12QUQl09b — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 14, 2022

GHOSTBUSTERS was a huge inspiration. Not only was it for a while the closest thing to horror I could watch, but I learned English viewing the vhs over and over again. I played with Ecto-1 and dreamed of NYC and of making movies.



Ivan Reitman, man. May his memory be a blessing. — Axelle Carolyn (@AxelleCarolyn) February 14, 2022

RIP Ivan Reitman. A major loss. This is my favorite motivational speech in movie history. pic.twitter.com/dNfrGWgK73 — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) February 14, 2022

What a massive loss. Too many amazing movies to even list here. https://t.co/1NqEWndSfL — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) February 14, 2022

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022

Rest In Peace Ivan Reitman 💙✌🏼 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 14, 2022