Hollywood pays tribute to Ivan Reitman
Earlier today, news broke that legendary Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at 75 years old. The creative was known for his work on films like Ghostbusters, Space Jam, Kindergarten Cop, and many more.
The news was first reported by AP News and shared that Reitman’s death had come in his sleep at home on Saturday night.
While his family mourns their loss, so does the entertainment community and many of Reitman’s peers have taken to social media to share tributes of their own.
Many of the voices of Hollywood shared their respect for the comedy legend and his work. While his career spanned almost six decades and included a ton of iconic material, the final movie that he would work on was a return to the Ghostbusters franchise as producer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
From Paul Feig, to Kumail Najiani, Seth Green, The Iron Sheik, and more, stars reflected on Reitman’s masterful career.