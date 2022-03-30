Hollywood stars show support for Bruce Willis after retirement news

Bruce Willis is a name synonymous with Hollywood — an all-star actor, phenomenally talented human, and someone who is simply easy to be a fan of. He’s been a staple in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, and he’s wowed audiences as much as he’s made them laugh and cry. The man was even one of the original investors in Planet Hollywood.

Today, his daughter, Rumer Willis, announced that Bruce would be retiring from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia. She noted that his career and fans mean so much to him and that the decision was difficult. However, aphasia affects his cognitive function, and it was a choice that had to be made. With a sweet photo, she thanked fans for their support and promised that they’d be living it up as Willis always says to do.

Willis won the hearts of fans worldwide in films like Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Pulp Fiction, and of course, Die Hard. His career spans decades and his contribution to the industry will impact the entertainment realm for years to come. He’s a force, he’s got an immeasurable reach, and he’s got all the love and support from people around the globe.

In the moments following the announcement, Willis’ friends, loved ones, and co-stars began sharing messages of support and adoration for the man they care about.

Kevin Smith paid tribute to his career and used the opportunity to say that before the “Cop Out stuff” — the two apparently didn’t see eye to eye on set — he was a big fan of Willis.

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

Issac Feldberg also used an opportunity to pay homage to Willis’ career and sent him well wishes on his retirement.

Bruce Willis has given us so many iconic characters and great performances across his career. Forever a legend. Wishing him all the best, and I hope he enjoys retirement. pic.twitter.com/Pof4ZwPB77 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) March 30, 2022

Seth Green shared a lot of love for Willis and his entire family.

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022

Film critic Robert Daniels said it best — few were better than Willis, and we will miss his presence in the film world.

When Bruce Willis was on it, there were few who were better. An under appreciated dramatic force, an unlikely comedic presence, a sterling leading man. He could do anything and did everything in the movies. I’m going to miss seeing him on the silver screen. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) March 30, 2022

Matthew Marsden worked with Willis on one of his last films, and he is grateful for the privilege.

I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad.



Legend. https://t.co/ucxWKyQljW — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 30, 2022

Chad Michael Murray also shared a tribute for Willis and called bonding with him an honor.

Bruce Willis changed entertainment 4 so so so many of us. He is John McClain. His work, spanning decades, has brought me so much as a viewer, actor & fan. -Tears at the end of “Armageddon.” Chills during “The 6th Sense.” Wanting to be a hero in “Die Hard.” Loved “Hudson Hawk” 1/2 — Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) March 30, 2022

Having the chance to create a bond with Bruce these past few years has been an honor. He went from being someone I looked up to, to someone I care about. He’s a legend. His work will continue to live on forever through all of us he’s affected. Thank you for EVERYTHING BW💪 2/2 — Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) March 30, 2022

Writer, podcaster, and small business owner Wynter is calling for a digitally remastered Moonlighting, and we can get behind that conversation. Willis is the best of the best.

If ever there was a cause to get behind in the wake of this sad news—it’s giving us a digitally remastered DVD release of Moonlighting stat. She was great. He was great. It was great. Helluva career Bruce Willis. Thank you for it. pic.twitter.com/W3G0P7RU8v — ⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ (@wyntermitchell) March 30, 2022

Seamus Blackley got to chat at a bar in Paris after the owner needed an American to come to talk to his patron, Bruce Willis. Can you imagine the conversation and bond built that night? What a treat.

I met Bruce Willis randomly in a bar in Paris after Trespasser, when I was trying to run away from the world. I was wandering around at night and the owner was in the street and yelled “You’re American, I have an American you can talk!” So I went in. It was Bruce. He’s an A+ guy. pic.twitter.com/1E6nF6kLMz — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) March 30, 2022

Fans and those who have worked with Willis share how much they love and appreciate Willis for his talents and absolute power on and off-screen.

Bruce Willis delivered one of my all-time favorite performances in The Sixth Sense



gentle, fragile, quietly haunted… it’s beautiful understated work that’s just about as far away from John McClane as one can get



how I wish he’d landed an Oscar nom. what a talent. pic.twitter.com/mcZkrBYQir — buckle up fucklehead! (@MrReesesCups) March 30, 2022

The rumours have been going around for a while regarding Bruce Willis. He’s responsible for some of my earliest memories of falling hard for movies. A star. An icon. I hope he enjoys his retirement. pic.twitter.com/ozRFQ1CuZU — Jack Francis (@jackfrancis94) March 30, 2022

The wonderful thing about acting is that it cements a role for eternity, thus allowing the actors and actresses who portray them to do the same. As Willis enjoys retirement with his loved ones, his fans will always be able to put on a film and relive the absolute legend that Willis was and always will be. Here’s to a joyous retirement and time spent with family.